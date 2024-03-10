Domestic Product wins betless Tampa Bay Derby thriller

What Saturday’s $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby (G3) lacked in betting it made up for to a degree to excitement. Delayed for more than an hour after a tote outage affected Tampa Bay Downs and several other tracks around the country, the Tampa Bay Derby eventually was held without wagering. Fans that stuck around on track, and those that stayed tuned in simulcast land, witnessed a thriller.

Not helped at all by a pedestrian early pace set by fellow Chad Brown trainee Good Money, Domestic Product nonetheless rallied in the final strides to prevail in a blanket finish over Sam F. Davis (G3) winner No More Time, Grand Mo the First, and Good Money.

A homebred racing for Seth Klarman and ridden in the Tampa Bay Derby by Javier Castellano, Domestic Product ran the 1 1/16 miles over a fast track in 1:45.47 after Good Money set a pace of :25.25, :51.14, and 1:16.21 while closely tracked by No More Time.

Domestic Product, most recently second in the Holy Bull (G3), is the fourth Kentucky Derby (G1) prep winner to have emerged from the Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct in December. Dornoch, who won the Remsen, recently captured the Fountain of Youth (G2), while Remsen runner-up Sierra Leone landed the Risen Star (G2) last month. Remsen third Drum Roll Please captured the Jerome S. at the beginning of the season before injury knocked him off the Derby trail.

Domestic Product ran below expectations in the Remsen finishing seventh, but has emerged as a leading classic candidate for Brown, who has won the Preakness (G1) twice but has never won the Derby.

Brown said Domestic Product, who has now won two of five starts, is likely to have one more prep before the Kentucky Derby. Logical options would include the Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland or Wood Memorial (G2) at Aqueduct, both over 1 1/8 miles.

Domestic Product earned 50 qualifying points toward the Derby, increasing his total to 60. No More Time earned 25 points and now has 45, while Grand Mo the First secured his first 15 points. Good Money accrued 10 points, while fifth-place finisher Heartened earned five points.

Bred in Kentucky, Domestic Product is by Practical Joke and out of Goods and Services, a daughter of Paynter.

Due to the tote outage, payoffs on the Florida Oaks (G3), the race run before the Tampa Bay Derby, were still not official as of 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. The final race on Tampa Bay’s 12-race card was canceled.