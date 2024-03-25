March 25, 2024

Hawthorne At a Glance March 25

March 25, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 9.61 – 1
Favorite Win%: 56%, Favorite Itm%: 72%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Pick 31,203.66
Pick 41,375.65
Pick 514,561.60
Daily Double94.21
Exacta122.17
Place Pick 8802.40
Superfecta5,867.84
Super High Five5,218.40
Trifecta753.39
TRACK BIAS MEET(03/05 – 09/04)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 38 34% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 127 39% E Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 50 32% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 53 28% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(03/23 – 03/24)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 15 73% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 3 33% E Outside
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Rivelli Larry 7 4 1 1 2.64 3 29%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Mojica Orlando 10 4 1 3 13.87 2 13%
Emigh Christopher A. 8 2 0 3 1.43 2 16%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Reyes Frank 12 0 1 0 61.06 0 12%
Giles Emmanuel 10 0 0 1 60.17 0 14%

