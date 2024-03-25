Hawthorne At a Glance March 25

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 9.61 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 56%, Favorite Itm%: 72%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Pick 3
|1,203.66
|Pick 4
|1,375.65
|Pick 5
|14,561.60
|Daily Double
|94.21
|Exacta
|122.17
|Place Pick 8
|802.40
|Superfecta
|5,867.84
|Super High Five
|5,218.40
|Trifecta
|753.39
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Rivelli Larry
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2.64
|3
|29%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Mojica Orlando
|10
|4
|1
|3
|13.87
|2
|13%
|Emigh Christopher A.
|8
|2
|0
|3
|1.43
|2
|16%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Reyes Frank
|12
|0
|1
|0
|61.06
|0
|12%
|Giles Emmanuel
|10
|0
|0
|1
|60.17
|0
|14%
Leave a Reply