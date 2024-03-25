Hawthorne At a Glance March 25

TRACK BIAS MEET(03/05 – 09/04)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 38 34% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 127 39% E Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 50 32% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 53 28% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(03/23 – 03/24)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 15 73% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 3 33% E Outside Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na