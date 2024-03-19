I’m Very Busy seeking first stakes victory in Muniz Memorial

I’m Very Busy, a surprise second to the globetrotting filly Warm Heart in the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) in late January, can validate that improved form Saturday in the $300,000 Muniz Memorial (G2) at Fair Grounds.

However, the Chad Brown trainee will have overcome a wide draw in the nine-furlong grass test. Barring any scratches, I’m Very Busy will break from post 13.

I’m Very Busy was sent off at 14-1 in the Pegasus, well down market from Warm Heart and Integration, who had defeated I’m Very Busy in the Hill Prince (G2) by five lengths in November. But I’m Very Busy easily reversed form from the latter rival and closed well to finish within a half-length of the now retired Warm Heart.

🏆Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes (G1)

1800m – 1 000 000 USD

🇺🇸 Gulfstream Park



Warm Heart (IRE)

(Galileo- Sea Siren ,by Fastnet Rock)

J : Ryan Moore

T :A.P. O'Brien

O :Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor / Derrick Smith / Westerberg

B : @coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/l6ynAd7bTt — 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@WorldRacing1) January 27, 2024

Joining I’m Very Busy from the Pegasus is sixth-place finisher Webslinger. A Grade 2 winner last spring, the Mark Casse trainee later missed winning the Saratoga Derby (G1) and Hollywood Derby (G1) in photo finishes.

Other main contenders in the Muniz are familiar to fans who have watched the Fair Grounds series of grass stakes for older horses this winter. Beatbox and Strong Quality have traded decisions with each other in their last two outings, with Johny’s Fireball close behind that pair in the Fair Grounds (G3) last month. Grade 2 scorer Gigante was fourth in the Fair Grounds, which was run over a soft turf, though the course is forecast to be considerably firmer this weekend.

The top four finishers from the Feb. 17 Mineshaft (G3) at Fair Grounds — Money Supply, Best Actor, Gasoline, and Red Route One — return for the $500,000 New Orleans Classic (G2) over 1 1/8 miles.

Wet-track specialist Money Supply won the Mineshaft by a head in sloppy going, his sixth win in seven starts since being claimed at Saratoga for $35,000 last summer. Grade 3 scorer Best Actor, a likely pace factor again, remains with upside for trainer Brad Cox.

Adding intrigue is Touchuponastar, a Louisiana-bred who has won 11 of 14 and is plenty fast enough on paper. Making his first start since an unplaced finish in the 2023 Dubai World Cup (G1) is Super Corinto, a Group 1 winner in Chile a couple of seasons ago.

Betting in the $150,000 Tom Benson Memorial for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the turf is likely to center around sprint specialist Oeuvre, who has won up to a mile in taking 15 of 25 starts; recent Albert M. Stall Memorial heroine Spirit and Glory; and the Chad Brown-trained stakes newcomer Delahaye.