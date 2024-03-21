Longtime Kentucky Handicapper author Steve Moody dies at 66

Steve Moody, author of the Kentucky Handicapper’s Sheet for nearly 32 years, died Wednesday at age 66.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky and University of Kentucky graduate, Moody provided his daily insights, and most importantly winning selections, at racetracks throughout Kentucky and online through Brisnet.com and TwinSpires.com to readers buying the popular tipsheet. His knowledge, dedication and love for horse racing showed in every Kentucky Handicapper Sheet written by Moody.

Many recognized Moody’s voice as a radio call-in personality on Ercel Ellis’s Horse Tales weekly radio show. And as an avid fan, Moody participated in numerous University of Kentucky football and basketball call-in shows. His insight and storytelling prowess will be missed by family and friends.

Moody is survived by his two sisters.

Very sad to hear about the passing of KSR caller Steve Moody. Steve called all the local sports shows for years. Good guy. A legend in the horse racing world. RIP Big fella — Ryan Lemond (@ryanlemond) March 20, 2024