March 2, 2024

Maxisuperfly parlays speed into Cincinnati Trophy surprise

Maxisuperfly led all the way in the Cincinnati Trophy S. at Turfway Park (Photo by Coady Photography

Overlooked at 23-1 in her stakes debut, Maxisuperfly broke on top in Friday’s $150,000 Cincinnati Trophy S. at Turfway Park and never surrendered the advantage, scoring a 1 1/2-length upset in the Road to the Kentucky Oaks series qualifier.

Walter Rodriguez was up on the Eric Foster-trained daughter of Optimizer, and Maxisuperfly reeled off splits in :24.03, :47.11, and 1:11.57 while clear. The chestnut filly widened her lead entering the stretch and held comfortably to the wire, completing a mile in 1:37.31 on the Tapeta.

Campaigned by Maxis Stable, Foster Family Racing, and Chris Vitale, Maxisuperfly picked up 20 points toward a berth in the 150th running of the Kentucky Oaks (G1) on May 3.

She broke her maiden the third time out in mid-January, leading all the way in a one-mile maiden special weight at Turfway, and Maxisuperfly was exiting a third in starter allowance on Feb. 10. Her record now reads 5-2-1-1, $124,947.

Points were offered on a 10-6-4-2 scale for second-through-fifth. Barbratina rallied from off the pace for second at 9-2, finishing 4 1/2 lengths better than 2-1 favorite Living Magic in third. Everland and Cozee Rags came next, and Figgy, Dazzlin’ Dictator, Stephanieswarrior, Vicountess, and Falabella completed the order.

Purchased for $18,000 as a yearling at the 2022 Keeneland September, Maxisuperfly was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm, and she’s the first stakes winner from the Tapit mare Firefly.

