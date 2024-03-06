No More Time heads 10 in Tampa Bay Derby

A convincing winner of the Sam F. Davis (G3) , No More Time will look to guarantee himself a Kentucky Derby (G1) berth when he lines up for Saturday’s $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby (G3). The Road to the Kentucky Derby series qualifier offers points on a 50-25-10-10-5 basis, and No More Time presently ranks 15th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard after earning 20 points for his Davis win at Tampa Bay Downs.

A total of 10 three-year-olds are entered for the 1 1/16-mile Tampa Bay Derby, and No More Time will add the services of Javier Castellano. A troubled fifth in the Mucho Macho Man S. two back, the Jose d’Angelo-trained son of Not This Time romped by 6 3/4 lengths when breaking his maiden three starts previously. No More Time shows a half-mile bullet work at Palm Meadows in preparation.

Domestic Product merits respect following a runner-up effort in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park, finishing one spot better than champion two-year-old male Fierceness. By Practical Joke, the stalker will keep Tyler Gaffalione in the saddle and Domestic Product is one of two runners for Chad Brow, who has also entered debut maiden scorer Good Money. The Good Magic colt graduated over seven furlongs at Tampa on Jan. 26, and Irad Ortiz Jr. takes the call.

Heartened will jump to stakes competition after leading all the way in a mile and 70-yard maiden at Tampa on Feb. 10, scoring by more than four lengths, and Jose Ortiz will be up for Todd Pletcher.

Grand Mo First will stretch to two turns following a third in the Swale S. at Gulfstream, and leading rider Samy Camacho picks up the mount. Tampa allowance winner Crazy Mason, sixth after a slow start in the Davis; will add blinkers for Greg Sacco and Mychel Sanchez rides.