March 12, 2024

Parx Racing At a Glance March 11

March 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

PARX RACING AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.41 – 1
Favorite Win%: 37%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Pick 3839.69
Pick 46,501.61
Pick 5 Jackpot42,729.86
Daily Double94.24
Exacta92.92
Superfecta4,261.44
Trifecta1,104.92
TRACK BIAS MEET(01/01 – 03/06)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 59 25% E/P Rail/Ins
6.5fDirt 42 31% E/P Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 12 33% E/P Outside
1m 70yDirt 60 38% E Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/29 – 03/06)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 8 25% E/P Middle
6.5fDirt 7 43% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 2 0% P Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 7 57% E Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Solis Jacinto 9 3 0 0 8.69 2 21%
Curry Dee 3 2 1 0 9.90 1 9%
Farro Patricia 6 2 0 0 10.18 2 13%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Sanchez Mychel J. 14 4 0 1 5.48 3 20%
Gonzalez Silvestre 12 3 2 1 14.60 1 16%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs