Parx Racing At a Glance March 11

|PARX RACING AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.41 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 37%, Favorite Itm%: 69%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Pick 3
|839.69
|Pick 4
|6,501.61
|Pick 5 Jackpot
|42,729.86
|Daily Double
|94.24
|Exacta
|92.92
|Superfecta
|4,261.44
|Trifecta
|1,104.92
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Solis Jacinto
|9
|3
|0
|0
|8.69
|2
|21%
|Curry Dee
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9.90
|1
|9%
|Farro Patricia
|6
|2
|0
|0
|10.18
|2
|13%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Sanchez Mychel J.
|14
|4
|0
|1
|5.48
|3
|20%
|Gonzalez Silvestre
|12
|3
|2
|1
|14.60
|1
|16%
