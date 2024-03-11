Parx Racing At a Glance March 11

TRACK BIAS MEET(01/01 – 03/06)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 59 25% E/P Rail/Ins 6.5fDirt 42 31% E/P Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 12 33% E/P Outside 1m 70yDirt 60 38% E Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(02/29 – 03/06)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 8 25% E/P Middle 6.5fDirt 7 43% E Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 2 0% P Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 7 57% E Middle