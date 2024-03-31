April 1, 2024

Spot Plays April 1

March 31, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Uhavetobekittenme, 5-1
    (6th) Cagua, 4-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Midnight Wonder, 4-1
    (9th) Moonboots, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Royal Joker, 9-2
    (6th) Sweet and Ez, 5-1

