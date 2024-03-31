Spot Plays April 1

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Uhavetobekittenme, 5-1
|(6th) Cagua, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) Midnight Wonder, 4-1
|(9th) Moonboots, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Royal Joker, 9-2
|(6th) Sweet and Ez, 5-1
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Uhavetobekittenme, 5-1
|(6th) Cagua, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) Midnight Wonder, 4-1
|(9th) Moonboots, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Royal Joker, 9-2
|(6th) Sweet and Ez, 5-1
Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply