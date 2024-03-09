Spot Plays March 10

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Aelfgar, 4-1
|(6th) Beach Boy Al, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Order Up, 8-1
|(7th) High Tide, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) J T’s Watch, 6-1
|(7th) Count Asher, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) El Megeeth, 7-2
|(6th) Turbo, 4-1
|Laurel
|(4th) One Ten, 6-1
|(5th) Cali Heat, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(7th) Malibu Smart, 3-1
|(8th) Gun Pilot, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(6th) Jamming Eddy, 4-1
|(9th) Canelo, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Rock Chalk, 6-1
|(9th) Noble Factor, 5-1
Leave a Reply