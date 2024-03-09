March 10, 2024

Spot Plays March 10

March 9, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Aelfgar, 4-1
    (6th) Beach Boy Al, 6-1
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Order Up, 8-1
    (7th) High Tide, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) J T’s Watch, 6-1
    (7th) Count Asher, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) El Megeeth, 7-2
    (6th) Turbo, 4-1
Laurel   (4th) One Ten, 6-1
    (5th) Cali Heat, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (7th) Malibu Smart, 3-1
    (8th) Gun Pilot, 7-2
Santa Anita   (6th) Jamming Eddy, 4-1
    (9th) Canelo, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Rock Chalk, 6-1
    (9th) Noble Factor, 5-1

