March 11, 2024

Spot Plays March 11

March 10, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Cowgirl Kimmie, 3-1
    (7th) Wildcat Express, 3-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Motito, 4-1
    (4th) Bunny Bonus, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Street Shadow, 3-1
    (7th) Blessed Angel, 3-1

