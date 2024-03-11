Spot Plays March 12

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) You Name It, 4-1
|(5th) Fabiola Princess, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Tempest Rising, 7-2
|(8th) Magnificent Pearl, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(7th) Eyes for Gold, 9-2
|(8th) Jaycee, 6-1
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) You Name It, 4-1
|(5th) Fabiola Princess, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Tempest Rising, 7-2
|(8th) Magnificent Pearl, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(7th) Eyes for Gold, 9-2
|(8th) Jaycee, 6-1
Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply