March 12, 2024

Spot Plays March 12

March 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (4th) You Name It, 4-1
    (5th) Fabiola Princess, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Tempest Rising, 7-2
    (8th) Magnificent Pearl, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (7th) Eyes for Gold, 9-2
    (8th) Jaycee, 6-1
     
     

