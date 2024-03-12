Spot Plays March 13

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lovely Lucy, 4-1
|(5th) Doctor Pardo, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Answer the Call, 8-1
|(5th) Unfathomed, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Antique Silver, 6-1
|(4th) Beach Ready, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Leavenworth, 3-1
|(5th) Stunt Man, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Last Dream, 9-2
|(5th) Steal the Deal, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Sunrise Journey, 6-1
|(2nd) Musoka Summer, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Retired Kathy, 8-1
|(6th) Waterworks, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Stay Happy, 8-1
|(9th) Macedonian Ruler, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Holding the Line, 7-2
|(5th) Sense of Pearl, 10-1
