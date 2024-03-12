March 12, 2024

Spot Plays March 13

March 12, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Lovely Lucy, 4-1
(5th) Doctor Pardo, 4-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Answer the Call, 8-1
(5th) Unfathomed, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Antique Silver, 6-1
(4th) Beach Ready, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Leavenworth, 3-1
(5th) Stunt Man, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Last Dream, 9-2
(5th) Steal the Deal, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Sunrise Journey, 6-1
(2nd) Musoka Summer, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Retired Kathy, 8-1
(6th) Waterworks, 3-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Stay Happy, 8-1
(9th) Macedonian Ruler, 5-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Holding the Line, 7-2
(5th) Sense of Pearl, 10-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs