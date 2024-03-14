March 15, 2024

Spot Plays March 15

March 14, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Keep It Sexy, 4-1
(5th) Apollonia Vitelli, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) Dial Her, 7-2
(7th) Porch Swing, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Committee of One, 3-1
(3rd) Sagittarius, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Breville, 8-1
(7th) Magestic Gig, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Go Go Ge, 5-1
(2nd) Uncaptured Dove, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Great Days Ahead, 6-1
(6th) Threes Over Deuces, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (5th) Mazing Mark, 8-1
(6th) Duke of Duval, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Secretary At War, 3-1
(4th) Dewey Doit, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Circle of Trust, 3-1
(6th) Abhita, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Gabbysonholiday, 4-1
(5th) Musthavebeenlove, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) One Sharp Tiz, 6-1
(3rd) Haskelled, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs