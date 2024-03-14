Spot Plays March 15

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Keep It Sexy, 4-1
|(5th) Apollonia Vitelli, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Dial Her, 7-2
|(7th) Porch Swing, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Committee of One, 3-1
|(3rd) Sagittarius, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Breville, 8-1
|(7th) Magestic Gig, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Go Go Ge, 5-1
|(2nd) Uncaptured Dove, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Great Days Ahead, 6-1
|(6th) Threes Over Deuces, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(5th) Mazing Mark, 8-1
|(6th) Duke of Duval, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Secretary At War, 3-1
|(4th) Dewey Doit, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Circle of Trust, 3-1
|(6th) Abhita, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Gabbysonholiday, 4-1
|(5th) Musthavebeenlove, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) One Sharp Tiz, 6-1
|(3rd) Haskelled, 7-2
