March 15, 2024

Spot Plays March 16

March 15, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Fancy Feline, 5-1
(4th) Midlaner, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Starship Blanca, 4-1
(2nd) Sargent Kobe, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Miss Tulsa, 7-2
(5th) Little Blaze, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Oops, 3-1
(6th) Mischief’s King, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Rapscallion, 5-1
(4th) Quester, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Dance for Green, 9-2
(6th) His Name Is Sue, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Creme de La Chrome, 9-2
(5th) Backyard Money, 9-2
Santa Anita (5th) Quick Kate, 3-1
(7th) Indispensable, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Unifieds Princess, 3-1
(6th) Whats Goin On, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Thunder Appeal, 9-2
(5th) Paved in Gold, 5-1

