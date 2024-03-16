March 16, 2024

Spot Plays March 17

March 16, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) True Empress, 6-1
    (5th) Lord Gattling, 6-1
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Custom Bobby’s, 3-1
    (6th) Mo for Us, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) A Perfect Path, 3-1
    (3rd) Gea, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Arrow Ghost, 5-1
    (7th) Bento, 9-2
Laurel Park   (1st) Valiant Majesty, 5-1
    (5th) Cloud Music, 5-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Strike a Beat, 9-2
    (7th) Smash, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (6th) H. T. Xena, 9-2
    (7th) Icarus, 10-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Strikingly, 7-2
    (7th) Stay and Scam, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Charlicito, 5-1
    (3rd) Real Sensation, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs