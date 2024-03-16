Spot Plays March 17

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) True Empress, 6-1
|(5th) Lord Gattling, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Custom Bobby’s, 3-1
|(6th) Mo for Us, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) A Perfect Path, 3-1
|(3rd) Gea, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Arrow Ghost, 5-1
|(7th) Bento, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Valiant Majesty, 5-1
|(5th) Cloud Music, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Strike a Beat, 9-2
|(7th) Smash, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(6th) H. T. Xena, 9-2
|(7th) Icarus, 10-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Strikingly, 7-2
|(7th) Stay and Scam, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Charlicito, 5-1
|(3rd) Real Sensation, 6-1
