Spot Plays March 18

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Compass Point, 3-1
|(7th) She’s Crafty, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(7th) Princess Sophie, 7-2
|(10th) Jarlian, 10-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Bonita Dixie, 8-1
|(7th) Cats Gotta Chance, 8-1
