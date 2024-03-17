March 17, 2024

Spot Plays March 18

March 17, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Compass Point, 3-1
    (7th) She’s Crafty, 4-1
Parx Racing   (7th) Princess Sophie, 7-2
    (10th) Jarlian, 10-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Bonita Dixie, 8-1
    (7th) Cats Gotta Chance, 8-1

