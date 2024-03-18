March 18, 2024

Spot Plays March 19

March 18, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Might Pele, 5-1
    (7th) Come See About It, 3-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Next Girl, 3-1
    (9th) Faytastic, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Wedding Groom, 7-2
    (7th) Curly Esa, 5-1
     
     

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs