Spot Plays March 19

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Might Pele, 5-1
|(7th) Come See About It, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) Next Girl, 3-1
|(9th) Faytastic, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Wedding Groom, 7-2
|(7th) Curly Esa, 5-1
