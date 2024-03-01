Spot Plays March 2

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Better Be Smart, 3-1
|(4th) Reigning Chick, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Colt Rock, 9-2
|(5th) Rainbowsnsunshine, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Girl Likes Bling, 6-1
|(5th) Spirited Beauty, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Redstwirlingdancer, 8-1
|(5th) Talbot Bay, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Domingo, 6-1
|(3rd) Abrumar, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Dream of Blessings, 3-1
|(6th) Nottoway, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Last Diamond, 6-1
|(5th) Colt Fiction, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Wait a Sec, 8-1
|(5th) Charging Aero, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Amazing Justice, 9-2
|(4th) County Court, 10-1
Leave a Reply