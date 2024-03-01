March 1, 2024

Spot Plays March 2

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Better Be Smart, 3-1
(4th) Reigning Chick, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Colt Rock, 9-2
(5th) Rainbowsnsunshine, 4-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Girl Likes Bling, 6-1
(5th) Spirited Beauty, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Redstwirlingdancer, 8-1
(5th) Talbot Bay, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Domingo, 6-1
(3rd) Abrumar, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Dream of Blessings, 3-1
(6th) Nottoway, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Last Diamond, 6-1
(5th) Colt Fiction, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Wait a Sec, 8-1
(5th) Charging Aero, 9-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Amazing Justice, 9-2
(4th) County Court, 10-1

