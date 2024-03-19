March 19, 2024

Spot Plays March 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) In to the Night, 5-1
(5th) Lady Rambo, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Plane Talk, 3-1
(5th) Copper Em, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Arisaema, 6-1
(6th) Malibu Springs, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Elko, 5-1
(7th) Star Entertainer, 5-1
Parx (4th) North Pole, 5-1
(5th) Liberty Star, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Magic Rush, 7-2
(3rd) Magical Beauty, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Big Commerce, 7-2
(8th) Fortysixcounts, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Peacock Road, 4-1
(3rd) Great Richie M, 7-2

