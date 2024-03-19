Spot Plays March 20

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) In to the Night, 5-1
|(5th) Lady Rambo, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Plane Talk, 3-1
|(5th) Copper Em, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Arisaema, 6-1
|(6th) Malibu Springs, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Elko, 5-1
|(7th) Star Entertainer, 5-1
|Parx
|(4th) North Pole, 5-1
|(5th) Liberty Star, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Magic Rush, 7-2
|(3rd) Magical Beauty, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Big Commerce, 7-2
|(8th) Fortysixcounts, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Peacock Road, 4-1
|(3rd) Great Richie M, 7-2
