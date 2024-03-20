Spot Plays March 21

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Compute It, 3-1
|(2nd) Anthracite, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Curb That Tiger, 6-1
|(4th) Bonnie Bluetooth, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Dulcia, 3-1
|(4th) Gotta Keep Him, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Khosea, 9-2
|(6th) David’s Rose, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Crossing, 9-2
|(5th) Laura Branigan, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Camulus, 3-1
|(4th) Romantic Gamble, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Northern Cocktail, 6-1
|(4th) Worth Looking, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Video Princess, 9-2
|(6th) Harvey’s Princess, 7-2
