March 20, 2024

Spot Plays March 21

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Compute It, 3-1
(2nd) Anthracite, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Curb That Tiger, 6-1
(4th) Bonnie Bluetooth, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Dulcia, 3-1
(4th) Gotta Keep Him, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Khosea, 9-2
(6th) David’s Rose, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Crossing, 9-2
(5th) Laura Branigan, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Camulus, 3-1
(4th) Romantic Gamble, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Northern Cocktail, 6-1
(4th) Worth Looking, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Video Princess, 9-2
(6th) Harvey’s Princess, 7-2

