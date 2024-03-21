March 21, 2024

Spot Plays March 22

March 21, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Duke of Gloucester, 4-1
(6th) Killy Start, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Loco, 9-2
(4th) Aim’s Jubilee, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Carlos Punch, 6-1
(3rd) Coach Adams, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Magicisthemoonlite, 6-1
(3rd) Mr. T’s Thirsty, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) R Awesome Sauce, 9-2
(5th) Banana Split, 3-1
Laurel Park (4th) Perfectly Wicked, 9-2
(6th) Kick Startness, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Kid Shelleen, 7-2
(4th) My Favorite Girl, 4-1
Santa Anita (4th) Donita Rose, 4-1
(5th) Run Bryce Run, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Barrel of Quests, 6-1
(5th) Love Rhapsody, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Moonlit Magic, 4-1
(5th) Bulsara, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs