Spot Plays March 23

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Spunman, 7-2
(5th) Masai Man, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) My Pal Mattie, 7-2
(4th) Without Cause, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Thunder of Zion, 4-1
(6th) Prince Abu Dhabi, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Mo’ Spresso, 9-2
(3rd) Highly Flammable, 7-2
Hawthorne (4th) Gianno, 7-2
(6th) Awesome Sunday, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Ice Cube Baby, 4-1
(6th) Lost in Newyork, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Dare Me, 9-2
(5th) Lofty Heights, 8-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Eastbound, 4-1
(4th) Mr Big Bucks, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Danneel, 5-1
(5th) Elevated Game, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Sabatini, 5-1
(3rd) Kissalot, 4-1

*


