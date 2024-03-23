March 23, 2024

Spot Plays March 24

March 23, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Daddy Knows, 6-1
(6th) Caldo Candy, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Angela’s Celebrity, 4-1
(3rd) Silent Count. 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Social Status, 3-1
(4th) Roses R Blue, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Homer Jones, 7-2
(6th) Souper Success, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Lovely Liza, 6-1
(7th) Six o’Clock Sarah, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) What’s to Do, 10-1
(5th) Windcracker, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) J Dutton, 4-1
(6th) Duran,. 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) What’s Goin On. 7-2
(5th) You Must Chill, 7-2

