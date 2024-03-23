Spot Plays March 24

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Daddy Knows, 6-1
|(6th) Caldo Candy, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Angela’s Celebrity, 4-1
|(3rd) Silent Count. 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Social Status, 3-1
|(4th) Roses R Blue, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Homer Jones, 7-2
|(6th) Souper Success, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Lovely Liza, 6-1
|(7th) Six o’Clock Sarah, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) What’s to Do, 10-1
|(5th) Windcracker, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) J Dutton, 4-1
|(6th) Duran,. 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) What’s Goin On. 7-2
|(5th) You Must Chill, 7-2
