Spot Plays March 25

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Franco, 3-1
|(6th) Moester, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Finally Captured, 5-1
|(7th) Artistic Reason, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Finnley’s Kitten, 9-2
|(7th) Boyfriend Material, 3-1
