March 25, 2024

Spot Plays March 25

March 24, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Franco, 3-1
    (6th) Moester, 3-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Finally Captured, 5-1
    (7th) Artistic Reason, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Finnley’s Kitten, 9-2
    (7th) Boyfriend Material, 3-1

