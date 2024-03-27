Spot Plays March 28

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Perpetual Praise, 5-1
|(4th) Zhen Lou, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Buff’s Eye View, 8-1
|(5th) War On the Court, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Lady O’Brien, 3-1
|(5th) Love Miami Love, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Leavenworth, 6-1
|(4th) Wolf Eyes, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Top Review, 8-1
|(7th) Getoutofmykitchen, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|(4th) Aaron Who,, 9-2
|(7th) K P Blamengame, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Tulane Tryst, 3-1
|(7th) Track Robber, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Cut Glass, 4-1
|(5th) Sundance Feature, 6-1
