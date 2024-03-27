March 27, 2024

Spot Plays March 28

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Perpetual Praise, 5-1
(4th) Zhen Lou, 6-1
Charles Town (4th) Buff’s Eye View, 8-1
(5th) War On the Court, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Lady O’Brien, 3-1
(5th) Love Miami Love, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Leavenworth, 6-1
(4th) Wolf Eyes, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Top Review, 8-1
(7th) Getoutofmykitchen, 7-2
Sunland Park (4th) Aaron Who,, 9-2
(7th) K P Blamengame, 4-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Tulane Tryst, 3-1
(7th) Track Robber, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Cut Glass, 4-1
(5th) Sundance Feature, 6-1

