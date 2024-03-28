March 28, 2024

Spot Plays March 29

March 28, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Lost in Rome, 4-1
(5th) Love Like Crazy, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) My Handsome Man, 5-1
(3rd) Whale of a Run, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Steve’s Big Ticket, 7-2
(6th) Driver’s Ed, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Marco T., 4-1
(7th) Breezer, 8-1
Laurel Park (4th) Von Hoff, 4-1
(5th) Rakia, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Go Cats, 9-2
(4th) Mr Works, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Grazed My Heart, 3-1
(5th) Lettheliquortalk, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Mean Tweets, 3-1
(7th) Dunedin Causeway, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Spicy Tuna, 4-1
(5th) Rose Darling, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs