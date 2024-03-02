March 2, 2024

Spot Plays March 3

March 2, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Dudley Dickerson, 4-1
(6th) City Blocks, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Mischief’s Machine, 9-2
(2nd) Coach Kenny 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Mr. Mendelssohn, 3-1
(4th) She’s So Shiny, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Johnny From Boston, 6-1
(5th) Goats on a Tree, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Infinite Series, 4-1
(3rd) Determined Blue, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Invaluable, 3-1
(6th) Dreamful, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Safa, 4-1
(8th) Salesman, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Morena Dancer, 9-2
(5th) Guaranteed Speck, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs