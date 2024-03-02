Spot Plays March 3

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Dudley Dickerson, 4-1
|(6th) City Blocks, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Mischief’s Machine, 9-2
|(2nd) Coach Kenny 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Mr. Mendelssohn, 3-1
|(4th) She’s So Shiny, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Johnny From Boston, 6-1
|(5th) Goats on a Tree, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Infinite Series, 4-1
|(3rd) Determined Blue, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Invaluable, 3-1
|(6th) Dreamful, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Safa, 4-1
|(8th) Salesman, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Morena Dancer, 9-2
|(5th) Guaranteed Speck, 3-1
Leave a Reply