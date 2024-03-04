March 4, 2024

Spot Plays March 5

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Delovely, 6-1
    (7th) Supply Chain, 4-1
Parx Racing   (7th) Freedom Eagle, 6-1
    (9th) Just Step On It, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) South Coast Route, 9-2
    (6th) Twelve Stars, 7-2
     
     

