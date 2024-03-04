Spot Plays March 5

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Delovely, 6-1
|(7th) Supply Chain, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(7th) Freedom Eagle, 6-1
|(9th) Just Step On It, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) South Coast Route, 9-2
|(6th) Twelve Stars, 7-2
