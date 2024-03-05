Spot Plays March 6

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Grand Escape, 9-2
|(5th) Lady Rambo, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Prizeless, 3-1
|(4th) Hoodlum, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Backchat, 9-2
|(5th) Cacique Abarrio, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Lady Fortune, 3-1
|(4th) Donnarumma, 9-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Party at Sam’s, 4-1
|(3rd) Ava’s K Boy, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Dee Bo, 3-1
|(4th) Bronx Tale, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Star Kanoo, 6-1
|(5th) Le Beau, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Partyatthemoontowr, 3-1
|(5th) Nyquiler, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Sherbet Fountain, 3-1
|(5th) Befriended, 7-2
