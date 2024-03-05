March 5, 2024

Spot Plays March 6

March 5, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Grand Escape, 9-2
(5th) Lady Rambo, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Prizeless, 3-1
(4th) Hoodlum, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Backchat, 9-2
(5th) Cacique Abarrio, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Lady Fortune, 3-1
(4th) Donnarumma, 9-2
Parx (2nd) Party at Sam’s, 4-1
(3rd) Ava’s K Boy, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Dee Bo, 3-1
(4th) Bronx Tale, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Star Kanoo, 6-1
(5th) Le Beau, 4-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Partyatthemoontowr, 3-1
(5th) Nyquiler, 5-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Sherbet Fountain, 3-1
(5th) Befriended, 7-2

