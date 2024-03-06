March 6, 2024

Spot Plays March 7

March 6, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Newport Bridge, 8-1
(5th) Call Her Bluff, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Gold Dilemma, 6-1
(5th) Road Slew, 9-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Beautifulnavigator, 7-2
(7th) Olivia G, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (6th) Chloe’s Toy, 4-1
(7th) Leslie’s Chow, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Quickstyle, 6-1
(3rd) Theodoropoulos, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Zippy Mark, 4-1
(7th) Game Keeper, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Great Kisser, 7-2
(6th) Flat Out Flying, 4-1
Turf Paradise (5th) As Luck Happens, 8-1
(6th) X Ray Vision, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Soulmate, 4-1
(5th) Catmint, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs