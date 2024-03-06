Spot Plays March 7

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Newport Bridge, 8-1
|(5th) Call Her Bluff, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Gold Dilemma, 6-1
|(5th) Road Slew, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Beautifulnavigator, 7-2
|(7th) Olivia G, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Chloe’s Toy, 4-1
|(7th) Leslie’s Chow, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Quickstyle, 6-1
|(3rd) Theodoropoulos, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Zippy Mark, 4-1
|(7th) Game Keeper, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Great Kisser, 7-2
|(6th) Flat Out Flying, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) As Luck Happens, 8-1
|(6th) X Ray Vision, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Soulmate, 4-1
|(5th) Catmint, 5-1
