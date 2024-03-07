Spot Plays March 8

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Holiday Jazz, 6-1
|(4th) Magia Nera, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Ghostly Anna, 5-1
|(7th) Hurricane Alert, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Microphone, 4-1
|(5th) Steauxlit, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Gianola, 3-1
|(4th) Soo Brooklyn, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Zozan, 4-1
|(4th) Tiz Enough, 10-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Goodafternoonoscar, 6-1
|(5th) Commanding General, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Mischievous Max, 3-1
|(5th) Priddis, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Bazoo, 6-1
|(5th) Windsor Gold, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Beer Money, 3-1
|(5th) Worse Read Sanchez, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Alcazaba, 8-1
|(7th) Attrayant, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Charging Fast, 9-2
|(4th) Iron Man Jimmy, 5-1
Leave a Reply