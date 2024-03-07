March 7, 2024

Spot Plays March 8

March 7, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Holiday Jazz, 6-1
(4th) Magia Nera, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Ghostly Anna, 5-1
(7th) Hurricane Alert, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Microphone, 4-1
(5th) Steauxlit, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Gianola, 3-1
(4th) Soo Brooklyn, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Zozan, 4-1
(4th) Tiz Enough, 10-1
Laurel Park (1st) Goodafternoonoscar, 6-1
(5th) Commanding General, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Mischievous Max, 3-1
(5th) Priddis, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Bazoo, 6-1
(5th) Windsor Gold, 4-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Beer Money, 3-1
(5th) Worse Read Sanchez, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Alcazaba, 8-1
(7th) Attrayant, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Charging Fast, 9-2
(4th) Iron Man Jimmy, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs