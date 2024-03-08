March 8, 2024

Spot Plays March 9

March 8, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Looks First, 6-1
    (4th) Play, 7-2
Charles Town   (7th) Lieutenant Brown, 8-1
    (8th) Machisto, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Just Another Win, 6-1
    (6th) Safarinfas, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Stormy Rouge, 4-1
    (6th) Threebrothers, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Ylang Ylang, 10-1
    (5th) Crystal Quest, 5-1
Laurel   (7th) Tops the Chart, 8-1
    (8th) Heldish, 8-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Atta Party, 9-2
    (6th) Catalyst, 5-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Fleet Feet, 5-1
    (6th) Ultimate Authority, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Mayfly, 4-1
    (8th) Dream Concert, 3-1
Turfway Park   (1st) Kit Can Run, 10-1
    (5th) Jareth, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs