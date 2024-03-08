Spot Plays March 9

|Aqueduct
|(1st) Looks First, 6-1
|(4th) Play, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(7th) Lieutenant Brown, 8-1
|(8th) Machisto, 9-2
|Fair
Grounds
|(2nd) Just Another Win, 6-1
|(6th) Safarinfas, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Stormy Rouge, 4-1
|(6th) Threebrothers, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ylang Ylang, 10-1
|(5th) Crystal Quest, 5-1
|Laurel
|(7th) Tops the Chart, 8-1
|(8th) Heldish, 8-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Atta Party, 9-2
|(6th) Catalyst,
5-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Fleet Feet, 5-1
|(6th) Ultimate Authority,
4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Mayfly, 4-1
|(8th) Dream Concert, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Kit Can Run, 10-1
|(5th) Jareth, 4-1
