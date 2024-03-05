Trainer/Jockey Stats March 5

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jose Francisco D’Angelo/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 15
|
| 8
|
| 53%
|Steve M. Sherman/William Antongeorgi III
|
| 27
|
| 12
|
| 44%
|Timothy L. Keefe/Forest Boyce
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Philip DAmato/Flavien Prat
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr./Francisco Amparan
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Wesley A. Ward/Walter A. Rodriguez
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 31
|
| 12
|
| 39%
|Mark E. Casse/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron
|
| 42
|
| 15
|
| 36%
|Rohan Crichton/Angel S. Arroyo
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Anthony Lucas/Maximo Chilo
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Tim McCanna/Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Rafael S. Barraza/Cerapio Figueroa
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Chris A. Hartman/Joseph C. Bealmear
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Joel H. Marr/Miguel T. Fuentes, Jr.
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Alberto Ruvalcaba/Cristobal Herrera
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Richard Zielinski/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 25
|
| 8
|
| 32%
|Juan Arriagada/Jose A. Batista
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
|Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
|John Ennis/Adam Beschizza
|
| 30
|
| 9
|
| 30%
|Karl Broberg/Timothy Thornton
|
| 51
|
| 15
|
| 29%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 34
|
| 10
|
| 29%
