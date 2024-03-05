March 5, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats March 5

March 5, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jose Francisco D’Angelo/Antonio A. Gallardo 15 8 53%
Steve M. Sherman/William Antongeorgi III 27 12 44%
Timothy L. Keefe/Forest Boyce 16 7 44%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Irad Ortiz, Jr. 17 7 41%
Philip DAmato/Flavien Prat 18 7 39%
Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr./Francisco Amparan 18 7 39%
Wesley A. Ward/Walter A. Rodriguez 18 7 39%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 31 12 39%
Mark E. Casse/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 21 8 38%
Justin R. Evans/Luis Negron 42 15 36%
Rohan Crichton/Angel S. Arroyo 17 6 35%
Anthony Lucas/Maximo Chilo 17 6 35%
Tim McCanna/Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto 20 7 35%
Rafael S. Barraza/Cerapio Figueroa 15 5 33%
Chris A. Hartman/Joseph C. Bealmear 15 5 33%
Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton 15 5 33%
Joel H. Marr/Miguel T. Fuentes, Jr. 15 5 33%
Alberto Ruvalcaba/Cristobal Herrera 15 5 33%
Richard Zielinski/Jose A. Bracho 15 5 33%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 25 8 32%
Juan Arriagada/Jose A. Batista 19 6 32%
Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez 19 6 32%
John Ennis/Adam Beschizza 30 9 30%
Karl Broberg/Timothy Thornton 51 15 29%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux 34 10 29%

