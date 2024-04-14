Adare Manor romps as heavy Apple Blossom favorite

Prior to Saturday’s $1.25 million Apple Blossom H. (G1) at Oaklawn Park, the five-year-old mare Adare Manor had traveled outside her Southern California base twice. Neither trip was fruitful, as she finished second as the favorite in the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan (G2) at Pimlico and a well-beaten sixth in the Cotillion (G1) at Parx four months later.

The third time away from home proved the charm for the Bob Baffert-trained daughter of Uncle Mo, who dominated the 1 1/16-mile Apple Blossom from start to finish. The 7-10 favorite in a field of nine, Adare Manor kicked clear of her rivals through the stretch and won by 5 1/2 lengths with Juan Hernandez Up.

Longshots dominated the other placings, with 26-1 chance Flying Connection rallying from the tail of the field to finish second, three parts of a length ahead of Free Like a Girl, the 58-1 longest price on the board. The order of finish was rounded out by Shotgun Hottie, Taxed, Wet Paint, Bellamore, Misty Veil, and Honor D Lady.

Owned by Michael Lund Petersen, Adare Manor returned $3.40 after completing the fast-track test in 1:42.48.

"SHE IS BACK IN BUSINESS!" – 🎙️@3coltshandicap



#4 ADARE MANOR kicks clear of the field in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom at #OaklawnPark with jockey @JJHernandezS19 in the irons. 💨 🏇#TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/Knm8bNC4aX — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) April 13, 2024

By winning the Apple Blossom, Adare Manor snapped a brief, two-race losing streak. She ended an otherwise stellar campaign last November finishing seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Santa Anita, but only three lengths adrift of division champion Idiomatic. Before that, she had won four straight graded stakes: the Santa Maria (G2), Santa Margarita (G2), Clement L. Hirsch (G1), and Zenyatta (G2).

Adare Manor returned in the March 4 Beholder Mile (G1) but had to settle for second behind the loose-on-the-lead Sweet Azteca.

Prior to her second-place finish in the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan, Adare Manor had won the Las Virgenes (G3) and placed second in the Santa Anita Oaks (G2). She’s now won eight times in 16 career starts.

Bred in Kentucky by Town & Country Horse Farm and Gary Broad, Adare Manor last sold at auction for $375,000 as an OBS juvenile. She was produced by the Grade 3-winning Brooklynsway, a daughter of Giant Gizmo.