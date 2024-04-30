April 30, 2024

Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 22-28

April 30, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

ARKANSAS
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/22-4/28) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Hoosier Philly 4F 1m (ft) OP 4/27 89
Trident Hit 7H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/26 88
Nyquick 4C 1 1/8m (my) OP 4/28 87
Vinobello 3F 1m (sy) OP 4/28 85
Vincenzino 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/26 83
Beachgrass 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/26 73
Big Bad Diva 6M 1 1/16m (gd) OP 4/27 73
Legally Lucky 5M 1m (gd) OP 4/27 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/22-4/28) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Espionage 6G 6f (gd) OP 4/27 94
Theresasilverlinin 4F 6f (gd) OP 4/27 92
Effortlesslyelgant 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/26 90
Wreaking Havoc 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/26 89
Vale 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/26 88
Blame J D 6G 6f (sy) OP 4/28 87
Promises to Dance 5M 6f (sy) OP 4/28 86
Dutch Mills 3C 6f (gd) OP 4/27 80
Must Be Love 5G 6f (gd) OP 4/27 80
Twenty to Park 3G 6f (ft) OP 4/26 80
Without Objection 3G 6f (sy) OP 4/28 79
Street Painter 4F 6f (my) OP 4/28 76
Bent Halo 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/26 73
Bourbon On Fire 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/27 72
Tiff With Jimmy 4F 6f (sy) OP 4/28 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/22-4/28) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Valentine Candy 3C 6f (gd) OP 4/27 97
She Called 3F 6f (gd) OP 4/27 87
Wants N Needs 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/26 85
Will Take It 3C 1 1/16m (gd) OP 4/27 85
Landlord 3G 6f (sy) OP 4/28 84
Thorny 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/26 83
Opposite the Crowd 3F 6f (sy) OP 4/28 77

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs