Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 22-28

ARKANSAS
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/22-4/28) – 3&up Dirt Routes
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Hoosier Philly
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/27
|89
|Trident Hit
|7H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/26
|88
|Nyquick
|4C
|1 1/8m (my)
|OP 4/28
|87
|Vinobello
|3F
|1m (sy)
|OP 4/28
|85
|Vincenzino
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/26
|83
|Beachgrass
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/26
|73
|Big Bad Diva
|6M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|OP 4/27
|73
|Legally Lucky
|5M
|1m (gd)
|OP 4/27
|64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/22-4/28) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Espionage
|6G
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/27
|94
|Theresasilverlinin
|4F
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/27
|92
|Effortlesslyelgant
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/26
|90
|Wreaking Havoc
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/26
|89
|Vale
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/26
|88
|Blame J D
|6G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/28
|87
|Promises to Dance
|5M
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/28
|86
|Dutch Mills
|3C
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/27
|80
|Must Be Love
|5G
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/27
|80
|Twenty to Park
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/26
|80
|Without Objection
|3G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/28
|79
|Street Painter
|4F
|6f (my)
|OP 4/28
|76
|Bent Halo
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/26
|73
|Bourbon On Fire
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/27
|72
|Tiff With Jimmy
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/28
|70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/22-4/28) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Valentine Candy
|3C
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/27
|97
|She Called
|3F
|6f (gd)
|OP 4/27
|87
|Wants N Needs
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/26
|85
|Will Take It
|3C
|1 1/16m (gd)
|OP 4/27
|85
|Landlord
|3G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/28
|84
|Thorny
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/26
|83
|Opposite the Crowd
|3F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/28
|77