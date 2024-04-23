April 23, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings April 15-21

April 23, 2024

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Skippylongstocking 5H 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/20 Oaklawn H. 102
Kingsbarns 4C 1 3/16m (ft) KEE 4/20 Ben Ali S. 99
Mr Fisk 4C 1 1/8m (ft) SA 4/20 Californian S. 98
Raging Sea 4F 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/19 Baird Doubledogdare S. 95
Coffee in Bed 4F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 4/21 Santa Maria S. 90
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Jackman 6G 6f (ft) WRD 4/16 Highland Ice S. 96
Palacein 5M 6f (ft) WRD 4/15 Wilma Mankiller S. 92
Katar 4C 6 1/2f (ft) TUP 4/15 Cactus Wren S. 86
Closing Act 3F 6 1/2f (ft) LS 4/18 Bluebonnet S. 84
Beyond Awesome 4F 6 1/2f (ft) TUP 4/15 Cactus Flower S. 82
Espresso 4G 7f (ft) CT 4/20 Confucius Say S. 82
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Dataman 4G 1m (fm) LRL 4/20 Henry S. Clark S. 98
Silver Knott (GB) 4G 1 1/2m (fm) KEE 4/20 VisitLEX Elkhorn S. 96
Spirit And Glory (IRE) 5M 1m (fm) AQU 4/21 Plenty of Grace S. 96
Johnny Podres 7G a6 1/2f (fm) SA 4/21 Siren Lure S. 94
Spirit of St Louis 5G 1m (gd) AQU 4/20 Danger’s Hour S. 93
Five Towns (GB) 4F 1m (fm) LRL 4/20 Dahlia S. 90
Witty 5G 5 1/2f (fm) LRL 4/20 King T. Leatherbury S. 84
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Patriot Spirit 3C 1 1/8m (ft) HAW 4/21 Illinois Derby presented by 1/ST BET 103
Copper Tax 3C 1 1/8m (ft) LRL 4/20 Federico Tesio S. 97
Call Another Play 3F 1 1/16m (ft) LRL 4/20 Weber City Miss S. 88
Informed Patriot 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/20 Bathhouse Row S. 88
Medoro 3F 1 1/8m (fm) SA 4/20 Providencia S. 87
Winnable 3F 1m (ft) OP 4/20 Valley Of The Vapors S. 84
Take Charge Baby 3F 6f (ft) FON 4/20 Pepsi S. 78

