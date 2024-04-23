Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings April 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Skippylongstocking
|5H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/20
|Oaklawn H.
|102
|Kingsbarns
|4C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/20
|Ben Ali S.
|99
|Mr Fisk
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SA 4/20
|Californian S.
|98
|Raging Sea
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/19
|Baird Doubledogdare S.
|95
|Coffee in Bed
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 4/21
|Santa Maria S.
|90
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Jackman
|6G
|6f (ft)
|WRD 4/16
|Highland Ice S.
|96
|Palacein
|5M
|6f (ft)
|WRD 4/15
|Wilma Mankiller S.
|92
|Katar
|4C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TUP 4/15
|Cactus Wren S.
|86
|Closing Act
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|LS 4/18
|Bluebonnet S.
|84
|Beyond Awesome
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TUP 4/15
|Cactus Flower S.
|82
|Espresso
|4G
|7f (ft)
|CT 4/20
|Confucius Say S.
|82
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Dataman
|4G
|1m (fm)
|LRL 4/20
|Henry S. Clark S.
|98
|Silver Knott (GB)
|4G
|1 1/2m (fm)
|KEE 4/20
|VisitLEX Elkhorn S.
|96
|Spirit And Glory (IRE)
|5M
|1m (fm)
|AQU 4/21
|Plenty of Grace S.
|96
|Johnny Podres
|7G
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/21
|Siren Lure S.
|94
|Spirit of St Louis
|5G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 4/20
|Danger’s Hour S.
|93
|Five Towns (GB)
|4F
|1m (fm)
|LRL 4/20
|Dahlia S.
|90
|Witty
|5G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|LRL 4/20
|King T. Leatherbury S.
|84
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Patriot Spirit
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|HAW 4/21
|Illinois Derby presented by 1/ST BET
|103
|Copper Tax
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|LRL 4/20
|Federico Tesio S.
|97
|Call Another Play
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRL 4/20
|Weber City Miss S.
|88
|Informed Patriot
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/20
|Bathhouse Row S.
|88
|Medoro
|3F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 4/20
|Providencia S.
|87
|Winnable
|3F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/20
|Valley Of The Vapors S.
|84
|Take Charge Baby
|3F
|6f (ft)
|FON 4/20
|Pepsi S.
|78
