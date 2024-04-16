April 16, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings April 8-14

April 16, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Adare Manor 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/13 Apple Blossom H. 98
Tizzy in the Sky 5M 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 4/14 Top Flight S. 98
Ain’t Da Beer Cold 6G 1 1/8m (ft) LRL 4/13 Native Dancer S. 95
Intrepid Dream 6M 1m (ft) LRL 4/13 Heavenly Cause S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Coastal Mission 5G 7f (ft) LRL 4/13 Frank Y. Whiteley S. 105
Skelly 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/13 Count Fleet Sprint H. 102
Disco Ebo 5M 6f (ft) LRL 4/13 Primonetta S. 91
Lightnin Runner 4F 7f (ft) CT 4/13 Original Gold S. 82
First Again 4F 6 1/2f (ft) SRP 4/14 Russell and Helen Foutz Distaff S. 69
Kellys the Boss 6M 6 1/2f (ft) EVD 4/13 Buggin Out S. 58
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Master of The Seas (IRE) 6G 1m (yl) KEE 4/12 Maker’s Mark Mile S. 101
Roses for Debra 5M 5 1/2f (gd) KEE 4/13 Giant’s Causeway S. 99
Kennebec 6H 1 3/8m (fm) TUP 4/11 Wildcat S. 96
Beaute Cachee (FR) 5M 1 1/16m (gd) KEE 4/13 Jenny Wiley S. 92
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Antonio of Venice 3C 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 4/14 New York Stallion S. 100
Alwaysintomischief 3C 6f (gd) MVR 4/13 Howard B. Noonan S. 97
Encino 3C 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/13 Stonestreet Lexington S. 95
Sunday Girl 3F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 4/14 New York Stallion S. 88
Hot Beach 3F 5 1/2f (sy) KEE 4/12 FanDuel Limestone S. 83
My Girl Kew 3F 6f (gd) MVR 4/13 Southern Park S. 74
Legend of Gold 3G 6f (ft) FON 4/13 Baxter S. 68

