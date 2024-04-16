Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings April 8-14

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Adare Manor
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/13
|Apple Blossom H.
|98
|Tizzy in the Sky
|5M
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 4/14
|Top Flight S.
|98
|Ain’t Da Beer Cold
|6G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|LRL 4/13
|Native Dancer S.
|95
|Intrepid Dream
|6M
|1m (ft)
|LRL 4/13
|Heavenly Cause S.
|89
|Coastal Mission
|5G
|7f (ft)
|LRL 4/13
|Frank Y. Whiteley S.
|105
|Skelly
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/13
|Count Fleet Sprint H.
|102
|Disco Ebo
|5M
|6f (ft)
|LRL 4/13
|Primonetta S.
|91
|Lightnin Runner
|4F
|7f (ft)
|CT 4/13
|Original Gold S.
|82
|First Again
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SRP 4/14
|Russell and Helen Foutz Distaff S.
|69
|Kellys the Boss
|6M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|EVD 4/13
|Buggin Out S.
|58
|Master of The Seas (IRE)
|6G
|1m (yl)
|KEE 4/12
|Maker’s Mark Mile S.
|101
|Roses for Debra
|5M
|5 1/2f (gd)
|KEE 4/13
|Giant’s Causeway S.
|99
|Kennebec
|6H
|1 3/8m (fm)
|TUP 4/11
|Wildcat S.
|96
|Beaute Cachee (FR)
|5M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|KEE 4/13
|Jenny Wiley S.
|92
|Antonio of Venice
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 4/14
|New York Stallion S.
|100
|Alwaysintomischief
|3C
|6f (gd)
|MVR 4/13
|Howard B. Noonan S.
|97
|Encino
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|Stonestreet Lexington S.
|95
|Sunday Girl
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|AQU 4/14
|New York Stallion S.
|88
|Hot Beach
|3F
|5 1/2f (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|FanDuel Limestone S.
|83
|My Girl Kew
|3F
|6f (gd)
|MVR 4/13
|Southern Park S.
|74
|Legend of Gold
|3G
|6f (ft)
|FON 4/13
|Baxter S.
|68
