Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings March 25-31

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Frosted Grace
|8H
|1m (ft)
|OP 3/30
|Oaklawn Mile S.
|99
|Laughing Boy
|6H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|AQU 3/30
|Excelsior S.
|98
|Masqueparade
|6G
|1 1/2m (ft)
|OP 3/29
|Temperence Hill S.
|97
|Il Miracolo
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 3/30
|Ghostzapper S.
|96
|Oscar Eclipse
|4C
|7f (ft)
|GP 3/30
|Sir Shackleton S.
|97
|Connors Outlaw
|4G
|6f (ft)
|WRD 3/26
|TRAO Classic Sprint S.
|93
|American Band
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 3/30
|Matron S.
|90
|Take Me Serious
|5M
|6f (my)
|WRD 3/25
|Miranda Diane S.
|90
|Beyond Awesome
|4F
|6f (ft)
|TUP 3/28
|ATBA Sales S.
|88
|Tony’s Tapit
|6H
|6f (ft)
|TUP 3/28
|ATBA Sales S.
|82
|P R Odds Setter
|6M
|6f (ft)
|FON 3/30
|Springtime Tradition S.
|81
|Kertez (GB)
|6G
|1 1/2m (fm)
|GP 3/30
|Pan American S. Presented by Rood & Riddle
|101
|McKulick (GB)
|5M
|1 1/2m (fm)
|GP 3/30
|Orchid S.
|101
|Smokin’ T
|5H
|1m (fm)
|GP 3/30
|Appleton S.
|93
|Cairo Consort
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 3/30
|Sand Springs S.
|91
|Fierceness
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|GP 3/30
|Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Fa
|106
|Muth
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 3/30
|Arkansas Derby
|99
|Power Squeeze
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 3/30
|Gulfstream Park Oaks Presented by FanDuel TV
|95
|Thorpedo Anna
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 3/30
|Fantasy S.
|91
|Nice as Pie
|3F
|6f (ft)
|TP 3/30
|Serena’s Song S.
|88
|Set
|3C
|7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 3/30
|Cutler Bay S.
|82
|Honky Tonk Honey
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SUN 3/29
|New Mexico Breeders’ Oaks
|80
|Vive Veuve
|3F
|7 1/2f (fm)
|GP 3/30
|Sanibel Island S.
|80
|Community Leader
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SUN 3/29
|New Mexico Breeders’ Derby
|74
