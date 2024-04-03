April 3, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings March 25-31

April 3, 2024 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/25-3/31) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Frosted Grace 8H 1m (ft) OP 3/30 Oaklawn Mile S. 99
Laughing Boy 6H 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 3/30 Excelsior S. 98
Masqueparade 6G 1 1/2m (ft) OP 3/29 Temperence Hill S. 97
Il Miracolo 4C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 3/30 Ghostzapper S. 96
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/25-3/31) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Oscar Eclipse 4C 7f (ft) GP 3/30 Sir Shackleton S. 97
Connors Outlaw 4G 6f (ft) WRD 3/26 TRAO Classic Sprint S. 93
American Band 5M 6f (ft) OP 3/30 Matron S. 90
Take Me Serious 5M 6f (my) WRD 3/25 Miranda Diane S. 90
Beyond Awesome 4F 6f (ft) TUP 3/28 ATBA Sales S. 88
Tony’s Tapit 6H 6f (ft) TUP 3/28 ATBA Sales S. 82
P R Odds Setter 6M 6f (ft) FON 3/30 Springtime Tradition S. 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/25-3/31) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Kertez (GB) 6G 1 1/2m (fm) GP 3/30 Pan American S. Presented by Rood & Riddle 101
McKulick (GB) 5M 1 1/2m (fm) GP 3/30 Orchid S. 101
Smokin’ T 5H 1m (fm) GP 3/30 Appleton S. 93
Cairo Consort 4F 1 1/16m (fm) GP 3/30 Sand Springs S. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (3/25-3/31) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Fierceness 3C 1 1/8m (ft) GP 3/30 Curlin Florida Derby Presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Fa 106
Muth 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 3/30 Arkansas Derby 99
Power Squeeze 3F 1 1/16m (ft) GP 3/30 Gulfstream Park Oaks Presented by FanDuel TV 95
Thorpedo Anna 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 3/30 Fantasy S. 91
Nice as Pie 3F 6f (ft) TP 3/30 Serena’s Song S. 88
Set 3C 7 1/2f (fm) GP 3/30 Cutler Bay S. 82
Honky Tonk Honey 3F 1 1/16m (ft) SUN 3/29 New Mexico Breeders’ Oaks 80
Vive Veuve 3F 7 1/2f (fm) GP 3/30 Sanibel Island S. 80
Community Leader 3G 1 1/16m (ft) SUN 3/29 New Mexico Breeders’ Derby 74

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs