Fierceness lands post 17 as 5-2 favorite in 150th Kentucky Derby

Opening night at Churchill Downs witnessed the draw for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Here is the main body of the field with morning-line odds:
|Post #
|Horse
|Odds
|Post #
|Post #
|Odds
|1
|Dornoch
|20-1
|11
|Forever Young (JPN)
|10-1
|2
|Sierra Leone
|3-1
|12
|Track Phantom
|20-1
|3
|Mystik Dan
|20-1
|13
|West Saratoga
|50-1
|4
|Catching Freedom
|8-1
|14
|Endlessly
|30-1
|5
|Catalytic
|30-1
|15
|Domestic Product
|30-1
|6
|Just Steel
|20-1
|16
|Grand Mo The First
|50-1
|7
|Honor Marie
|20-1
|17
|Fierceness
|5-1
|8
|Just A Touch
|10-1
|18
|Stronghold
|20-1
|9
|Encino
|20-1
|19
|Resilience
|20-1
|10
|T O Password (JPN)
|30-1
|20
|Society Man
|50-1
Two also-eligibles entered Derby 150, No. 21 Epic Ride and No. 22 Mugatu, each pegged at 50-1.
