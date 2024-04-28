Fierceness lands post 17 as 5-2 favorite in 150th Kentucky Derby

Opening night at Churchill Downs witnessed the draw for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Here is the main body of the field with morning-line odds:

Post # Horse Odds Post # Post # Odds 1 Dornoch 20-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 16 Grand Mo The First 50-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 17 Fierceness 5-1 8 Just A Touch 10-1 18 Stronghold 20-1 9 Encino 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 20 Society Man 50-1

Two also-eligibles entered Derby 150, No. 21 Epic Ride and No. 22 Mugatu, each pegged at 50-1.

