April 28, 2024

Fierceness lands post 17 as 5-2 favorite in 150th Kentucky Derby

April 27, 2024 Brisnet Staff Kentucky Derby, Racing News 0

Fierceness romps in the Florida Derby (Photo by Coglianese Photos)

Opening night at Churchill Downs witnessed the draw for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby (G1). Here is the main body of the field with morning-line odds:

Post #HorseOddsPost #Post #Odds
1Dornoch20-111Forever Young (JPN)10-1
2Sierra Leone3-112Track Phantom20-1
3Mystik Dan20-113West Saratoga50-1
4Catching Freedom8-114Endlessly30-1
5Catalytic30-115Domestic Product30-1
6Just Steel 20-116Grand Mo The First50-1
7Honor Marie20-117Fierceness5-1
8Just A Touch10-118Stronghold20-1
9Encino20-119Resilience 20-1
10T O Password (JPN)30-120Society Man50-1

Two also-eligibles entered Derby 150, No. 21 Epic Ride and No. 22 Mugatu, each pegged at 50-1.

