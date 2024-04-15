Get to know the 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders

The Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard is now complete, and the top 20 set, pending defections in the build-up to the May 4 Run for the Roses. The field will be drawn during the opening night of racing at Churchill Downs on April 27, exactly one week ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby (G1).

Topping the list with 155 points is Sierra Leone, arguably the best chance in the Kentucky Derby so far for four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown.

Next comes champion Fierceness (136 points), the 5-2 favorite in the final Pool 6 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, who will try to give Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher a third Derby trophy. His Hall of Fame mentor, four-time Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas, is back in the picture at the age of 88 with Just Steel.

Brad Cox, who won the 2021 Derby belatedly via disqualification, has three qualifiers in Catching Freedom, Just a Touch, and Encino. Hall of Fame horseman Bill Mott, likewise a Derby winner via disqualification in 2019, will send out Resilience, a sentimental rooting interest after the recent passing of co-breeder Marty Wygod.

Dornoch will try to emulate brother Mage, the 2023 Derby winner. If he can wear the roses too, their mother, Puca, would become the first mare ever to produce two Derby winners.

A pair of unbeaten colts from Japan hope to score an historic breakthrough for their homeland in Derby 150. Budding superstar Forever Young has impressed in his Mideast ventures, while T O Password arrives by way of the Japan Road.

Here’s how the main body of the 20-horse Derby field is shaping up (to be updated as developments warrant through the April 27 draw):

150th Kentucky Derby

Sierra Leone (155 points)

After rallying from well off the pace to win the Blue Grass (G1) and Risen Star (G2), the $2.3 million yearling purchase hopes to get the right trip in a bulky field. Owners: Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook T. Smith & Peter Brant; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione Pedigree: Gun Runner-Heavenly Love, by Malibu Moon

Fierceness (136 points)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) champion was back to his brilliant best in a Florida Derby (G1) romp, but the start is make-or-break for the on-pace runner, who hasn’t coped with trouble out of the gate. Owner: Repole Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher; Jockey: John Velazquez Pedigree: City of Light-Nonna Bella, by Stay Thirsty

Catching Freedom (125 points)

Deep closer put it all together in the Louisiana Derby (G2), growing more professional since looking immature in both his Smarty Jones S. score and his Risen Star third. Owner: Albaugh Family Stables; Trainer: Brad Cox; Jockey: Flavien Prat Pedigree: Constitution-Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof the Nile

Stronghold (125 points)

Ultra-consistent colt raised his profile with a determined victory in the Santa Anita Derby (G1), where he upped his game from an easier tally in the Sunland Park Derby (G3). Owners: Eric & Sharon Waller; Trainer: Phil D’Amato; Jockey: Antonio Fresu Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Spectator, by Jimmy Creed

Resilience (110 points)

Sneaky fourth-placer in the Risen Star took a leap forward with the addition of blinkers in the Wood Memorial (G2). Owners: Emily Bushnell & Ric Waldman; Trainer: Bill Mott Pedigree: Into Mischief-Meadowsweet, by Smart Strike

Forever Young (100 points)

Punching his ticket in the UAE Derby (G2), the undefeated Japanese star must defy the historical trends against international shippers. Owner: Susumu Fujita; Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi; Jockey: Ryusei Sakai Pedigree: Real Steel-Forever Darling, by Congrats

Endlessly (100 points)

Turf/synthetic performer maintained his winning habit in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) on the Turfway Park Tapeta, prompting connections to mull a dirt experiment in the Derby instead of reverting to turf. Owner: Amerman Racing; Trainer: Michael McCarthy Pedigree: Oscar Performance-Dream Fuhrever, by Langfuhr

Dornoch (75 points)

Full brother to 2023 Derby winner Mage was a flat fourth when reserved off the pace in the Blue Grass, but figures to return to the aggressive tactics that prevailed in the Remsen (G2) and Fountain of Youth (G2). Owners: West Paces Racing, R.A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding, Two Eight Racing & Pine Racing Stables; Trainer: Danny Gargan; Jockey: Luis Saez Pedigree: Good Magic-Puca, by Big Brown

Just a Touch (75 points)

Runner-up in both the Blue Grass and Gotham (G3) straight off a Jan. 27 debut score, the rapid improver will try to emulate sire Justify by winning the Derby after going unraced at two. Owners: Qatar Racing, Resolute Racing & Marc Detampel; Trainer: Brad Cox Pedigree: Justify-Touching Beauty, by Tapit

Track Phantom (70 points)

Front-running Lecomte (G3) and Gun Runner S. winner hasn’t carried his speed farther when second in the Risen Star and fourth in the Louisiana Derby, but hopes that adding blinkers is the answer. Owners: L and N Racing, Clark Brewster, Jerry Caroom & Breeze Easy; Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Joel Rosario Pedigree: Quality Road-Miss Sunset, by Into Mischief

West Saratoga (67 points)

Winless since the Iroquois (G3) at the beginning of the Road to the Kentucky Derby, hard-trying colt has earned his way in with a runner-up effort in the Jeff Ruby Steaks. Owner: Harry Veruchi; Trainer: Larry Demeritte; Jockey: Jesus Castanon Pedigree: Exaggerator-Mo Wicked, by Uncle Mo

Just Steel (65 points)

Exiting a second in the Arkansas Derby (G1), battle-tested veteran is coming around at the right time for a legendary horseman. Owner: BC Stables; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas; Jockey: Keith Asmussen Pedigree: Justify-Irish Lights, by Fastnet Rock

Honor Marie (65 points)

Last fall’s Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) victor could be cycling up to a peak effort following a useful fifth in the Risen Star and an improving second in the Louisiana Derby. Owner: Ribble Farms, Michael Eiserman, Earl Silver, Kenneth Fishbein & Dave Fishbein; Trainer: Whit Beckman Pedigree: Honor Code-Dame Marie, by Smart Strike

Domestic Product (60 points)

Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner is training up to the Kentucky Derby, where he will try to deploy his strong late kick off the 56-day break. Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Pedigree: Practical Joke-Goods and Services, by Paynter

Catalytic (50 points)

Remote runner-up in the Florida Derby was a 29-1 shot in that stakes and two-turn debut. Owners: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies & George Isaacs; Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. Pedigree: Catalina Cruiser-One Show Only, by Distorted Humor

Deterministic (50 points)

Gotham hero’s status is questionable after his disappointing eighth as the 9-10 favorite in the Wood. Owners: St. Elias Stable, Ken Langone, C. Steven Duncker & Vicarage Stable; Trainer: Christophe Clement Pedigree: Liam’s Map-Giulio’s Jewel, by Speightstown

Society Man (50 points)

106-1 longshot in the Wood exceeded expectations to finish second. Owners: West Paces Racing, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Carl Pascarella & GMP Stables; Trainer: Danny Gargan Pedigree: Good Magic-You Cheated, by Colonel John

Mystik Dan (46 points)

Troubled third in the Arkansas Derby previously romped in a muddy Southwest (G3). Owners: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing & Daniel Hamby III; Trainer: Ken McPeek; Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr. Pedigree: Goldencents-Ma’am, by Colonel John

Encino (40 points)

Winner of Turfway’s John Battaglia S. successfully switched to dirt in the Lexington (G3) in his last chance for Derby points, if connections decide to take up the challenge. Owner: Godolphin; Trainer: Brad Cox Pedigree: Nyquist-Glittering Jewel, by Bernardini

T O Password (Japan Road invitee)

On the bubble

Here are the first five horses on the bubble list, awaiting defections from the top 20. If horses have scored the same number of points, the tiebreaker is non-restricted stakes earnings:

No. 21 Grand Mo the First (40 points)

Near-miss third in the Tampa Bay Derby was much farther back when third again in the Florida Derby.

Owner: Granpollo Stables; Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.

Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway

No. 22 Common Defense (37 points)

Second-place effort in the Rebel (G2) was bookended by fifths in the Southwest and Louisiana Derby.

Owners: David Bernsen, Tony Holmes, Michael Holmes & Norevale Farm; Trainer: Ken McPeek

Pedigree: Karakontie-Allusion, by Street Cry

No. 23 Epic Ride (35 points)

Blue Grass third had been prominent on the trail at Turfway, romping in the Leonatus and finishing second in the Battaglia.

Owner: Welch Racing; Trainer: John Ennis

Pedigree: Blame-Pick a Time, by Gio Ponti

No. 24 Hades (30 points, $193,550)

Holy Bull (G3) upsetter has since regressed to fifth in the Florida Derby and seventh in the Lexington.

Owners: D. J. Stable and Robert Cotran; Trainer: Joe Orseno

Pedigree: Awesome Slew-The Shady Lady, by Quality Road

No. 25 Uncle Heavy (30 points, $167,500)

Withers (G3) winner got no nearer than fifth in the Wood.

Owner: Milam Racing Stables; Trainer: Butch Reid

Pedigree: Social Inclusion-Expect Wonderful, by Tiz Wonderful