April 8, 2024

Golden Gate Fields At a Glance April 8

April 8, 2024 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.37 – 1
Favorite Win%: 38%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Pick 3433.12
Pick 43,021.63
Pick 514,617.97
Pick 6 Jackpot24,524.62
Daily Double70.61
Exacta58.09
Superfecta1,304.70
Super High Five3,640.56
Trifecta274.18
TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 04/07)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 202 28% P Inside
6.0fDirt 189 26% S Rail
1 MileDirt 229 20% E/P Rail
1 1/16mDirt 18 22% E/P Rail
Turf Sprint 11 27% E Mid/Out
Turf Routes 54 28% E Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/01 – 04/07)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 7 29% E Middle
6.0fDirt 4 25% S Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 8 13% E/P Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E/P Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Sherman Steve M. 14 5 4 1 3.43 5 23%
Ruvalcaba Alberto 8 3 2 2 5.30 0 16%
Ramirez Miguel A. 4 2 0 1 4.40 0 16%
Cone Rodney J. 5 2 0 1 10.54 0 17%
Baker D. Wayne 6 2 1 1 9.75 0 11%
Bonde Jeff 6 2 1 1 2.73 1 19%
France Reid 6 2 0 1 3.82 2 19%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Herrera Hugo 9 3 0 0 27.27 1 14%
Chavez Alexander 11 3 1 1 5.24 3 26%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’23-‘ 24
Win%
Haley Gloria 10 0 3 0 25.14 0 6%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs