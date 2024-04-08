Golden Gate Fields At a Glance April 8

TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 04/07)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 202 28% P Inside 6.0fDirt 189 26% S Rail 1 MileDirt 229 20% E/P Rail 1 1/16mDirt 18 22% E/P Rail Turf Sprint 11 27% E Mid/Out Turf Routes 54 28% E Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/01 – 04/07)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 7 29% E Middle 6.0fDirt 4 25% S Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 8 13% E/P Middle 1 1/16mDirt 1 0% E/P Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na