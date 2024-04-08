Golden Gate Fields At a Glance April 8

|GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.37 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 38%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Pick 3
|433.12
|Pick 4
|3,021.63
|Pick 5
|14,617.97
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|24,524.62
|Daily Double
|70.61
|Exacta
|58.09
|Superfecta
|1,304.70
|Super High Five
|3,640.56
|Trifecta
|274.18
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Sherman Steve M.
|14
|5
|4
|1
|3.43
|5
|23%
|Ruvalcaba Alberto
|8
|3
|2
|2
|5.30
|0
|16%
|Ramirez Miguel A.
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4.40
|0
|16%
|Cone Rodney J.
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10.54
|0
|17%
|Baker D. Wayne
|6
|2
|1
|1
|9.75
|0
|11%
|Bonde Jeff
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2.73
|1
|19%
|France Reid
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3.82
|2
|19%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Herrera Hugo
|9
|3
|0
|0
|27.27
|1
|14%
|Chavez Alexander
|11
|3
|1
|1
|5.24
|3
|26%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’23-‘
24
Win%
|Haley Gloria
|10
|0
|3
|0
|25.14
|0
|6%
