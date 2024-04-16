Kentucky Speed by Circuit April 8-14

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Uncle Jake
|4R
|1 1/8m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|102
|Pyrenees
|4C
|1 1/8m (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|97
|Frosted Departure
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|94
|Pipeline
|6H
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|93
|Magical Lute
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|92
|Welaka
|4G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|92
|Ro Town
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|89
|Malibu Springs
|4G
|1m (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|88
|Midnight Raid
|5G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|88
|Take Shape
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|86
|Top of the Street
|3C
|1 1/8m (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|86
|Yono
|5G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|85
|Rock Star Doctor
|3F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|79
|Tres Chic (ARG)
|4F
|1 1/8m (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|79
|Jefferson Street
|3C
|6 1/2f (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|105
|Suncroft
|4C
|7f (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|101
|Harrodsburg
|4G
|7f (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|96
|Tilted Towers
|8G
|6f (wf)
|KEE 4/12
|96
|Pure Panic
|5G
|7f (ft)
|KEE 4/14
|92
|Gloriette
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|90
|First Hill
|4F
|6f (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|88
|Sir Greylind
|3G
|a7f (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|88
|Windy Walk
|3F
|7f (ft)
|KEE 4/14
|87
|Sharp Shot
|3C
|7f (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|85
|St. Benedicts Prep
|4F
|7f (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|83
|Trust Daddy
|5G
|a7f (ft)
|KEE 4/14
|79
|Samarita
|5M
|6f (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|77
|Spiritual Lady
|3F
|6f (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|76
|She’s a Saint
|3F
|7f (ft)
|KEE 4/14
|73
|Master of The Seas (IRE)
|6G
|1m (yl)
|KEE 4/12
|101
|Roses for Debra
|5M
|5 1/2f (gd)
|KEE 4/13
|99
|Ohana Honor
|4C
|1 1/2m (fm)
|KEE 4/14
|96
|Beaute Cachee (FR)
|5M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|KEE 4/13
|92
|Utah Beach
|4G
|1 1/2m (fm)
|KEE 4/14
|92
|Lady Emily Kathryn
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|KEE 4/14
|88
|Raise the Bar
|2C
|4 1/2f (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|87
|Perfect Shances
|2F
|4 1/2f (sy)
|KEE 4/11
|85
|Encino
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|95
|Kehoe Beach
|3F
|6 1/2f (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|95
|Native Land
|3C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/10
|94
|Ready for Shirl
|3F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|KEE 4/13
|88
|Royal Majesty (GB)
|3C
|1 1/16m (gd)
|KEE 4/13
|88
|Red State
|3C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|KEE 4/13
|85
|Just Better
|3F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|84
|Yo Daddy
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|KEE 4/14
|84
|Cameo Performance
|3C
|1 1/16m (fm)
|KEE 4/14
|83
|Hot Beach
|3F
|5 1/2f (sy)
|KEE 4/12
|83
