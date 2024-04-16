April 16, 2024

Kentucky Speed by Circuit April 8-14

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Uncle Jake 4R 1 1/8m (sy) KEE 4/11 102
Pyrenees 4C 1 1/8m (sy) KEE 4/12 97
Frosted Departure 4C 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/13 94
Pipeline 6H 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/10 93
Magical Lute 4F 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/13 92
Welaka 4G 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/11 92
Ro Town 4F 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/11 89
Malibu Springs 4G 1m (sy) KEE 4/10 88
Midnight Raid 5G 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/12 88
Take Shape 4F 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/11 86
Top of the Street 3C 1 1/8m (sy) KEE 4/10 86
Yono 5G 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/11 85
Rock Star Doctor 3F 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/11 79
Tres Chic (ARG) 4F 1 1/8m (sy) KEE 4/11 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Jefferson Street 3C 6 1/2f (sy) KEE 4/11 105
Suncroft 4C 7f (sy) KEE 4/12 101
Harrodsburg 4G 7f (sy) KEE 4/12 96
Tilted Towers 8G 6f (wf) KEE 4/12 96
Pure Panic 5G 7f (ft) KEE 4/14 92
Gloriette 3F 5 1/2f (ft) KEE 4/13 90
First Hill 4F 6f (sy) KEE 4/10 88
Sir Greylind 3G a7f (ft) KEE 4/13 88
Windy Walk 3F 7f (ft) KEE 4/14 87
Sharp Shot 3C 7f (sy) KEE 4/12 85
St. Benedicts Prep 4F 7f (ft) KEE 4/13 83
Trust Daddy 5G a7f (ft) KEE 4/14 79
Samarita 5M 6f (sy) KEE 4/10 77
Spiritual Lady 3F 6f (sy) KEE 4/10 76
She’s a Saint 3F 7f (ft) KEE 4/14 73
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Master of The Seas (IRE) 6G 1m (yl) KEE 4/12 101
Roses for Debra 5M 5 1/2f (gd) KEE 4/13 99
Ohana Honor 4C 1 1/2m (fm) KEE 4/14 96
Beaute Cachee (FR) 5M 1 1/16m (gd) KEE 4/13 92
Utah Beach 4G 1 1/2m (fm) KEE 4/14 92
Lady Emily Kathryn 4F 1 1/8m (fm) KEE 4/14 88
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Raise the Bar 2C 4 1/2f (sy) KEE 4/10 87
Perfect Shances 2F 4 1/2f (sy) KEE 4/11 85
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/8-4/14) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Encino 3C 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/13 95
Kehoe Beach 3F 6 1/2f (sy) KEE 4/12 95
Native Land 3C 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/10 94
Ready for Shirl 3F 1 1/16m (gd) KEE 4/13 88
Royal Majesty (GB) 3C 1 1/16m (gd) KEE 4/13 88
Red State 3C 6 1/2f (ft) KEE 4/13 85
Just Better 3F 1 1/16m (sy) KEE 4/12 84
Yo Daddy 3C 1 1/16m (ft) KEE 4/14 84
Cameo Performance 3C 1 1/16m (fm) KEE 4/14 83
Hot Beach 3F 5 1/2f (sy) KEE 4/12 83

