Southern California Speed by Circuit April 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Mr Fisk
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SA 4/20
|98
|Coffee in Bed
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 4/21
|90
|Gavea
|3G
|1m (ft)
|SA 4/21
|90
|Big Buzz
|9G
|1m (ft)
|SA 4/19
|84
|Potential Spam
|3G
|1m (ft)
|SA 4/19
|82
|Tiz Tok
|4R
|1m (ft)
|SA 4/20
|82
|Normandy Landing
|3C
|1m (ft)
|SA 4/20
|79
|Man O Rose
|4G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/20
|94
|Jane Austen
|3F
|7f (ft)
|SA 4/21
|87
|Whimsical Heir
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/19
|86
|Ryder’s Candy
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/19
|78
|Carol’s Comic
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/21
|77
|Johnny Podres
|7G
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/21
|94
|Barristan The Bold (GB)
|8G
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/21
|93
|Maltese Falcon (IRE)
|4G
|1 1/4m (fm)
|SA 4/20
|90
|The Giants Candy
|6G
|6f (fm)
|SA 4/19
|90
|Zoffarelli (IRE)
|6G
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/20
|90
|Father Delay
|4C
|6f (fm)
|SA 4/19
|89
|Jetovator
|8G
|6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/19
|88
|Yellow Sun Dress
|3F
|6f (fm)
|SA 4/20
|86
|Moon Ice
|4G
|6f (fm)
|SA 4/20
|85
|Rebalation
|8M
|5 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/19
|85
|Oubabe
|5H
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 4/21
|82
|Inner Beauty (IRE)
|6M
|6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 4/21
|81
|Bert’s Prospect
|4G
|1m (fm)
|SA 4/19
|80
|Travelin’ Show
|3G
|6f (fm)
|SA 4/20
|78
|Quantum Innergy
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SA 4/21
|76
|Medoro
|3F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 4/20
|87
|Tambo
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SA 4/21
|87
