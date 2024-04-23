April 23, 2024

Southern California Speed by Circuit April 15-21

April 23, 2024

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Mr Fisk 4C 1 1/8m (ft) SA 4/20 98
Coffee in Bed 4F 1 1/16m (ft) SA 4/21 90
Gavea 3G 1m (ft) SA 4/21 90
Big Buzz 9G 1m (ft) SA 4/19 84
Potential Spam 3G 1m (ft) SA 4/19 82
Tiz Tok 4R 1m (ft) SA 4/20 82
Normandy Landing 3C 1m (ft) SA 4/20 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Man O Rose 4G 6 1/2f (ft) SA 4/20 94
Jane Austen 3F 7f (ft) SA 4/21 87
Whimsical Heir 5M 5 1/2f (ft) SA 4/19 86
Ryder’s Candy 5M 5 1/2f (ft) SA 4/19 78
Carol’s Comic 5G 6 1/2f (ft) SA 4/21 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Johnny Podres 7G a6 1/2f (fm) SA 4/21 94
Barristan The Bold (GB) 8G 5 1/2f (fm) SA 4/21 93
Maltese Falcon (IRE) 4G 1 1/4m (fm) SA 4/20 90
The Giants Candy 6G 6f (fm) SA 4/19 90
Zoffarelli (IRE) 6G a6 1/2f (fm) SA 4/20 90
Father Delay 4C 6f (fm) SA 4/19 89
Jetovator 8G 6 1/2f (fm) SA 4/19 88
Yellow Sun Dress 3F 6f (fm) SA 4/20 86
Moon Ice 4G 6f (fm) SA 4/20 85
Rebalation 8M 5 1/2f (fm) SA 4/19 85
Oubabe 5H 1 1/8m (fm) SA 4/21 82
Inner Beauty (IRE) 6M 6 1/2f (fm) SA 4/21 81
Bert’s Prospect 4G 1m (fm) SA 4/19 80
Travelin’ Show 3G 6f (fm) SA 4/20 78
Quantum Innergy 3F 1m (fm) SA 4/21 76
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/15-4/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Medoro 3F 1 1/8m (fm) SA 4/20 87
Tambo 3F 6 1/2f (ft) SA 4/21 87

