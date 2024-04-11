April 11, 2024

Spot Plays April 12

April 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Bounteous, 3-1
(6th) True Empress, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Victory Royale, 5-1
(4th) Miss Lauren, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Hang On, 7-2
(6th) Hollywood Mistress, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Trevess, 9-2
(4th) Bringer of Rain, 8-1
Keeneland (1st) Figureti, 7-2
(6th) Kehoe Beach, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Money Room, 7-2
(7th) Sunset Town, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (5th) Lil Sweet Thang, 8-1
(7th) You Vee Cee, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Tiz Enough, 8-1
(7th) City Leader, 7-2

