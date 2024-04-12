Spot Plays April 13

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Night Effect, 6-1
|(6th) Majestic Frontier, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Primal Destiny, 6-1
|(5th) Nonesuch Girl, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Mr. T’s Thirsty, 8-1
|(7th) Robie, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Fast Such, 4-1
|(5th) Every Four Years, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Liberty’s Hauler, 7-2
|(3rd) Sally’s Surprise, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) St Benedicts Prep, 6-1
|(3rd) Modern Day Warrior, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Quick Return, 6-1
|(3rd) Walk Away Joe, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Black Butte, 7-2
|(2nd) Dixie Giant, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) My Uncle Leon, 4-1
|(4th) Rocket Night, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(7th) Grounded, 3-1
|(8th) Let It Rideness, 5-1
Leave a Reply