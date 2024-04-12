April 12, 2024

Spot Plays April 13

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Night Effect, 6-1
(6th) Majestic Frontier, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) Primal Destiny, 6-1
(5th) Nonesuch Girl, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Mr. T’s Thirsty, 8-1
(7th) Robie, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Fast Such, 4-1
(5th) Every Four Years, 6-1
Hawthorne (1st) Liberty’s Hauler, 7-2
(3rd) Sally’s Surprise, 6-1
Keeneland (2nd) St Benedicts Prep, 6-1
(3rd) Modern Day Warrior, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Quick Return, 6-1
(3rd) Walk Away Joe, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Black Butte, 7-2
(2nd) Dixie Giant, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) My Uncle Leon, 4-1
(4th) Rocket Night, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (7th) Grounded, 3-1
(8th) Let It Rideness, 5-1

