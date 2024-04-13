Spot Plays April 14

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Sweet Mystery, 7-2
|(4th) Island Fox, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Mars On Fire, 3-1
|(4th) Count Asher, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Frank’s Art, 3-1
|(7th) Street View, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Ravin’s Town, 7-2
|(5th) Wildwood Triple, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Cameo Performance, 7-2
|(5th) Six Minus, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Baby Sox, 7-2
|(3rd) Peachessweetnotion, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Tyrona, 7-2
|(4th) Run for Home, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Tourist Style, 7-2
|(4th) Always Connected, 3-1
