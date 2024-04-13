April 13, 2024

Spot Plays April 14

April 13, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Sweet Mystery, 7-2
(4th) Island Fox, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Mars On Fire, 3-1
(4th) Count Asher, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Frank’s Art, 3-1
(7th) Street View, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Ravin’s Town, 7-2
(5th) Wildwood Triple, 7-2
Keeneland (3rd) Cameo Performance, 7-2
(5th) Six Minus, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Baby Sox, 7-2
(3rd) Peachessweetnotion, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Tyrona, 7-2
(4th) Run for Home, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Tourist Style, 7-2
(4th) Always Connected, 3-1

