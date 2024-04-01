Spot Plays April 2

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Unidentified Man, 7-2
|(4th) Swelter, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(9th) Cause I Said, 5-1
|(10th) Hidden Cache, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Dust Maker, 3-1
|(9th) Bandeena, 3-1
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Unidentified Man, 7-2
|(4th) Swelter, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(9th) Cause I Said, 5-1
|(10th) Hidden Cache, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Dust Maker, 3-1
|(9th) Bandeena, 3-1
Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply