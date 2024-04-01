April 2, 2024

Spot Plays April 2

April 1, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Unidentified Man, 7-2
    (4th) Swelter, 3-1
Parx Racing   (9th) Cause I Said, 5-1
    (10th) Hidden Cache, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (5th) Dust Maker, 3-1
    (9th) Bandeena, 3-1
     
     

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs