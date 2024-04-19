April 20, 2024

Spot Plays April 20

April 19, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Ghostly Girl, 3-1
(6th) Upside Potential, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Essential Magic, 5-1
(3rd) Aspendos, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Happy Is, 7-2
(4th) Mr. Mendelssohn, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Group Ticket, 4-1
(6th) Harlan’s Legacy, 7-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Graceful Scarlett, 3-1
(5th) Lil Chilly, 6-1
Keeneland (5th) Divine Armor. 9-2
(7th) Soundbite, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Feelin So Lucky, 6-1
(5th) Jubilee Bridge, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Max’s Map, 7-2
(5th) Vigano, 8-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Sabres, 4-1
(6th) Antibes, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Paez, 8-1
(6th) Hours in a Day, 9-2

