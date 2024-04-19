Spot Plays April 20

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Ghostly Girl, 3-1
|(6th) Upside Potential, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Essential Magic, 5-1
|(3rd) Aspendos, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Happy Is, 7-2
|(4th) Mr. Mendelssohn, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Group Ticket, 4-1
|(6th) Harlan’s Legacy, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Graceful Scarlett, 3-1
|(5th) Lil Chilly, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(5th) Divine Armor. 9-2
|(7th) Soundbite, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Feelin So Lucky, 6-1
|(5th) Jubilee Bridge, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Max’s Map, 7-2
|(5th) Vigano, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Sabres, 4-1
|(6th) Antibes, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Paez, 8-1
|(6th) Hours in a Day, 9-2
