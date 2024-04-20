April 20, 2024

Spot Plays April 21

April 20, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Big Prankster, 3-1
(7th) Spirit and Glory, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Rose of Mooncoin, 7-2
(4th) Mastery Kat, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Happy Runner, 8-1
(7th) Princess Blakely, 8-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Shackleford Strong, 7-2
(6th) Robust, 7-2
Keeneland (3rd) Timeless Elegance, 8-1
(4th) Maturity Date, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Mexican Sugar, 8-1
(5th) Force of Justice, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Lady Gangster, 7-2
(5th) Here Comes Lovie, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Champagne Mike, 9-2
(3rd) Church Service, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Jane Austen, 4-1
(7th) Bad Sneakers, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Always Drama, 3-1
(5th) Daniel Sun, 7-2

