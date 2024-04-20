Spot Plays April 21

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Big Prankster, 3-1
|(7th) Spirit and Glory, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Rose of Mooncoin, 7-2
|(4th) Mastery Kat, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Happy Runner, 8-1
|(7th) Princess Blakely, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Shackleford Strong, 7-2
|(6th) Robust, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Timeless Elegance, 8-1
|(4th) Maturity Date, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Mexican Sugar, 8-1
|(5th) Force of Justice, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Lady Gangster, 7-2
|(5th) Here Comes Lovie, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Champagne Mike, 9-2
|(3rd) Church Service, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Jane Austen, 4-1
|(7th) Bad Sneakers, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Always Drama, 3-1
|(5th) Daniel Sun, 7-2
Leave a Reply