April 24, 2024

Spot Plays April 25

April 24, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Leadership Ability, 9-2
(4th) Rocket and Roll, 7-2
Belterra (3rd) Lipstick N Lashes, 3-1
(4th) High Alert, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Barbers Point, 7-2
(4th) Camelia Rod, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Cajun Fantasy, 8-1
(6th) Three Zero, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Takeitandrun, 7-2
(4th) Shewillghostu, 7-2
Keeneland (4th) Berlaine, 6-1
(5th) True Quality, 6-1
Thistledown (2nd) Maythehorsebwithu, 8-1
(5th) Over the Hills, 7-2
Turf Paradise (6th) King Zog, 6-1
(7th) Panzer Pride, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs