Spot Plays April 25

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Leadership Ability, 9-2
|(4th) Rocket and Roll, 7-2
|Belterra
|(3rd) Lipstick N Lashes, 3-1
|(4th) High Alert, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Barbers Point, 7-2
|(4th) Camelia Rod, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Cajun Fantasy, 8-1
|(6th) Three Zero, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Takeitandrun, 7-2
|(4th) Shewillghostu, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(4th) Berlaine, 6-1
|(5th) True Quality, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Maythehorsebwithu, 8-1
|(5th) Over the Hills, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) King Zog, 6-1
|(7th) Panzer Pride, 4-1
Leave a Reply